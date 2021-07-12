Catholic World News

Pilgrimages to Holy Land resume as Covid restrictions diminish

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The return of the pilgrims means for Jerusalem to breathe with two lungs again,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said after he welcomed the first group of pilgrims since the beginning of the pandemic.

