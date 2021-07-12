Catholic World News

In India, a tribal Christian joins the Modi cabinet

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister since 2014, is a member of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). John Barla has joined the prime minister’s cabinet as Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs—an appointment welcomed by Archbishop John Barwa, the leading prelate in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa) (map), site of a brutal anti-Christian pogrom in 2008.

