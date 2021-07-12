Catholic World News

Family loses appeal in lawsuit over priest’s funeral remarks

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Michigan youth “committed suicide in early December 2018, but his family kept the manner of his death from the public,” according to the state court decision. During his homily, the family’s parish priest “revealed the suicide of plaintiff’s son to the public. He then proceeded to preach about suicide as a grave sin and specifically about how it endangered the immortal soul of plaintiff’s son.”



The family filed suit against the Archdiocese of Detroit, alleging “intentional infliction of emotional distress, misrepresentation and invasion of privacy.” The court ruled that the homily was protected by the First Amendment.



In 2018, following the youth’s funeral, the archdiocese issued a statement that included a link to the full text of the homily, during which the priest preached, “Nothing – not even suicide – can separate us from the unconditional love of God.”

