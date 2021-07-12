Catholic World News

Pope calls for an end to the spiral of violence in Haiti

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Four days after the assassination of Haiti’s president, Pope Francis appealed for calm in the Caribbean nation of 11.1 million (map).



“In recent days my prayer has often been aimed at Haiti, following the assassination of its President and the wounding of his wife,” the Pope said on July 11. “I join in the heartfelt appeal of the country’s bishops to ‘lay down weapons, choose life, choose to live together fraternally in the interest of all and in the interest of Haiti.’”



“I am close to the beloved Haitian people,” Pope Francis continued. “I hope that the spiral of violence will cease and the nation can resume the journey toward a future of peace and harmony.”

