Pope resuming work after surgery, plans Sunday audience

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis continues to recover from intestinal surgery, and will hold his Angelus audience on Sunday, July 11, from his hospital room, the Vatican has announced. The Pope celebrated Mass in his room on Friday, walked in the corridor, and resumed work. His temperature has returned to normal after a short bout with a fever following the surgery.

