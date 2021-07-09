Catholic World News

Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury note 10th anniversary of South Sudan independence

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis joined with Dr. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Rev. Jim Wallace, the moderator of the Church of Scotland, in a message to the leaders of South Sudan, noting the 10th anniversary of that country’s independence and urging the political leaders to work to bring peace and reconciliation to the war-torn land, “so that it will become possible for us to visit and celebrate with you and your people in person.”

