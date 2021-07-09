Catholic World News

Uzbekistan renews restrictions on religious freedom

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Uzbekistan has enacted a new law restricting religions, in apparent violation of UN standards that Uzbekistan has endorsed. The law reaffirms restrictions that are already in place, banning all religious practices, teaching, and publishing that is not approved by the state.

