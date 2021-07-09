Catholic World News

Polish archbishop, found guilty of negligence, asks for coadjutor

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Polish archbishop who was found negligent in his handling of sex-abuse complaints has asked the Vatican to appoint a coadjutor to take over his pastoral responsibilities. After an investigation of his leadership—which he himself requested—Archbishop Wiktor Skworc of Katowice has also stepped down from his posts with the Polish episcopal conference, and announced that he will contribute from his personal funds to help abuse victims.



Archbishop Skworc is one of several Polish prelates—most of them retired—who have been judged negligent after investigations under the terms of Vos Estis. Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, the retired Archbishop of Krakow and longtime personal secretary to Pope John Paul II, now faces a Vos Estis investigation.

