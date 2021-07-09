Catholic World News

Christians play leading role in Hong Kong democracy struggle

July 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Although they represent only 12% of the population of Hong Kong, Christians have played a key role in the struggle to preserve democracy there, the Wall Street Journal notes. Jimmy Lai, the publisher who now faces 14 months in prison for opposing authoritarian rule, is a practicing Catholic, as is Martin Lee, the “father of Hong Kong democracy.” Cardinal Joseph Zen remains a leader of the democracy movement as well.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!