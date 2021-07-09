Catholic World News

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO accused of $15M fraud

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A New York financial services firm, Ria R Squared, filed suit against Paul McGown, alleging that he forged bake statements to leverage a $15-million loan. Wyoming Catholic College has issued a statement on its former CFO, who was placed on leave and resigned last month.

