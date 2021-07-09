Catholic World News

UN human rights official ‘deeply saddened and disturbed’ by Father Swamy’s death

July 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on United Nations Human Rights

CWN Editor's Note: The 84-year-old Indian Jesuit, arrested on charges of Maoist terrorism, died following nine months in prison Journalist Anto Akkara has reported on the national and international reaction to the priest’s death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!