Nearly a year after Beirut blast, Maronite leaders still helping residents

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Beirut explosion displaced 300,000 people and caused $15 billion in property damage.



Eleven months later, Archbishop Abdel Sater of Beirut said that his priorities were “to be beside [the people], consoling them, encouraging them, following them at their time of loss and sadness. And helping them as much as possible economically so they can survive. This is what we’re truly trying to do as a Church in Lebanon.”

