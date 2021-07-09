Catholic World News

Louisiana Senate declares annual ‘St. Joseph the Worker Day’ statewide

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Louisiana Senate has passed a resolution “to recognize May first of each calendar year as St. Joseph the Worker day in Louisiana; to commemorate the ‘Year of St. Joseph’; and on May first of each calendar year, to recognize and appreciate the dignity of all working men and women in Louisiana.”

