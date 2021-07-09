Catholic World News

Church in Haiti ‘stunned’ by president’s assassination, says bishop

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home on July 7. In a message sent from his hospital room, Pope Francis condemned the assassination.



As civil unrest grows, Bishop Alphonse Quesnel of Fort Liberté said that “we bishops must not only call for calm, but also for all Haitians to sit down together, change the way they look at each other, and seek together the way forward.”

