Catholic World News

Colorado governor signs law granting 3-year window for child sexual abuse lawsuits

July 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Denver Post

CWN Editor's Note: “Previously, survivors had only six years to sue abusers after turning 18,” according to the report. “The law signed Tuesday covers abuse as far back as 1960 until January 2022 — as long as a lawsuit against an institution is filed by January 2025.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!