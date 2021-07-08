Catholic World News

Next Supreme Court term includes case on religious schools; Court declines wedding florist case

July 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Court will consider Carson v. Makin, a Maine case that involves reimbursement for school tuition, and has declined to consider Arlene’s Flowers, Inc. v. Washington, letting stand a ruling against a florist who decided not to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.

