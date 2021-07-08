Catholic World News

Vatican issues message for Sea Sunday

July 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The world may have come to a standstill because of COVID-19, but the ships have never stopped sailing from port to port, delivering critical medical equipment and medicines to support the fight against the spread of the virus,” said Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

