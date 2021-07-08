Catholic World News

Franciscans open general chapter, focus on diversity, evangelization

July 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 116 capitulars (leaders and delegates) are participating in the 16-day general chapter of the Order of Friars Minors, founded by St. Francis of Assisi. The theme of the general chapter, which will chart the course for the 13,000-member order for the next several years, is “Renewing Our Vision, Embracing Our Future.”

