Catholic World News

Pope continues to recover from surgery; severe diverticular stenosis confirmed

July 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On July 4, Pope Francis underwent scheduled but previously unannounced surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon. Stenosis is the narrowing of a bodily passage; the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons offers information on diverticular disease.



The following day, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, announced that the Pope underwent a left hemicolectomy: the removal of the left side of his colon.



In his July 7 update, Bruni described the Pope’s progress as “regular and satisfactory,” adding, “The final histological [i.e., microscopic] examination has confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!