Catholic World News

Irish bishop hits out at ‘political’ decision to ban Holy Communion ceremonies

July 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, now the deputy head of the government of Ireland, announced that First Communions and Confirmations are “off, unfortunately.”



“I remain troubled that any government or government minister can cancel the celebration of religious worship or the sacraments while, crucially, saying at the same time that what happens within a church is safe,” said Bishop Tom Deenihan of Meath. “This goes to the heart of freedom of worship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!