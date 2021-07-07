Catholic World News

Leading Canadian prelate fuels more anger by saying the Church is being persecuted over residential schools

July 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Richard Gagnon of Winnipeg, president of the Canadian bishops’ conference, preached that residential schools are “a big thing right now in Canada and I know that we Catholics, we’re troubled, we’re hurt by this a lot in our hearts.” He added that he has observed “a lot of blame, a lot of accusations, a lot of exaggerations, a lot of false ideas. And so I say in my heart, You know something? There’s a persecution happening here.”



(For additional information on the burial of children at residential schools, see this report.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

