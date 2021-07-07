Catholic World News

Militia attacks on Iraqi power stations are ‘disastrous,’ Chaldean Patriarch says

July 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1948, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako became Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in 2013.



Militia attacks on power stations are “fueling anxiety, insecurity and instability for the future,” he told AsiaNews. “The general elections scheduled for October remain a question mark. Until there is a vision, a common horizon, and the tensions between Washington and Tehran are smoothed out, the future of Iraq will also be at risk.”

