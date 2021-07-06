Catholic World News

Pope urges Syro-Malabar Catholics toward common liturgy

July 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written to the clergy of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, encouraging them toward “a prompt implementation of the uniform mode of celebrating the holy Qurbana. (The Qurbana is the Syro-Malabar divine liturgy.) The Pope said that a common liturgical celebration would enhance the unity of the Syro-Malabar Church, and help with the process of evangelization.



The Syro-Malabar Church, which traces its origins to the apostle St. Thomas, has over 4 million members, mostly centered in Kerala, India.

