Indigenous leaders call for church arsons in Canada to stop, say fires were likely set by non-indigenous people

July 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Burning churches “is not our native way,” said Jenn Allan-Riley, who was separated from her family by Canadian government policy in the 1960s and is now a Pentecostal Christian minister. Cheryle O’Sullivan, who attended a residential school, said that “the fires were reminiscent of how Indigenous totem poles and ceremonial houses were burned to the ground when European settlers first came,” CTV News reported.

