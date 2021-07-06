Catholic World News

Lukashenko threatens Catholic Church over a patriotic song

July 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Alexander Lukashenko has been president of Belarus since 1994. The Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map) is 64% Orthodox and 12% Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!