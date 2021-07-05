Catholic World News

Group statement begs Pope to protect traditional Mass

July 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Una Voce International, a coalition of groups that support the traditional Latin Mass, took out a full-page ad in the Italian daily La Repubblica on July 4 to argue against those “within the Church, including some bishops, who would like to see the Extraordinary Form of the Roman rite explicitly suppressed.” The statement was clearly a response to multiple reports that Pope Francis plans to issue a new document that would severely restrict access to the traditional Mass.



The statement by Una Voce praises the 2007 apostolic letter Summorum Pontificum, with which Pope Benedict XVI extended permission for all priests to celebrate the traditional Mass. According to informed sources, Pope Francis plans to revoke that permission, requiring priests to obtain permission from their bishops.



The Una Voce statement called attention to the rapid growth in the number of Catholics attending the traditional liturgy, and urged the Pope to protect the movement “and its spiritual fruits.”

