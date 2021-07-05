Catholic World News

Pope convalescing in hospital after intestinal surgery

July 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis underwent intestinal surgery on July 4. The procedure had been scheduled in advance, but not announced.



Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, announced that the Pope “was admitted to the [Agostino] Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where he will undergo planned surgery for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.” Stenosis is the narrowing of a bodily passage; the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons offers information on diverticular disease.



Bruni later announced that “the Holy Father reacted well to the operation, conducted under general anesthesia.” He is expected to remain in the hospital for five days.

