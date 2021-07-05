Catholic World News

Pope adds Slovakia trip to Hungary visit in September

July 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: On September 12, the Pope will celebrate the concluding 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest, Hungary, before traveling to neighboring Slovakia (map).



Following the papal announcement of the trip, the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, released a statement that listed the Slovak cities the Pope will visit.



“I believe that the presence of Pope Francis will be for all of us a message of reconciliation and hope in these difficult times,” said Slovak President Zuzana Caputova.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!