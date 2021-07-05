Catholic World News

Papal appeal for end to violence in Eswatini

July 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Formerly known as Swaziland, the Southern African nation of 1.1 million (map) is 90% Christian (84% Protestant), with 8% adhering to ethnic religions.



“News is arriving from the dear nation of Eswatini, in southern Africa, news of tension and violence,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his July 4 Angelus address. “I invite those who hold responsibility, and those who are manifesting their aspirations for the future of the country, to a common effort toward dialogue, reconciliation and the peaceful settlement of different positions.”

