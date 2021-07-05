Catholic World News

Encounter the incarnate Lord in daily life and be amazed, Pope tells pilgrims

July 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 4 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Mark 6:1-6, the Gospel of the day.



“We could say they [the residents of Nazareth] knew Jesus, but they did not recognize him,” the Pontiff said. “When we allow the convenience of habit and the dictatorship of prejudice to have the upper hand, it is difficult to open ourselves to what is new and allow ourselves to be amazed.”

