Iraqi prime minister meets with Pontiff

July 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on July 2 with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. A Vatican statement released after the meeting reported that the Pope had recalled with pleasure his visit to Iraq. The conversation also included a discussion of the need to protect the Christian presence in that country, and to safeguard the rights of the Christian minority.

