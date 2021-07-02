Catholic World News

World Meeting of Families to combine diocesan events with Rome focus

July 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The next World Meeting of Families will be arranged to promote “the involvement of diocesan communities all over the world,” Pope Francis announced on July 2.



The 10th World Meeting of Families will take place in June 2022, centered in Rome. But it will have a “multicentered and widespread format” to enable “everyone to participate,” the Pope announced. He encouraged each diocese to form a team to begin preparations for the event.

