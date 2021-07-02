Catholic World News

New York bishop says Pope should repudiate Church support for colonization

July 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Douglas Lucia of Syracuse, New York, is asking Pope Francis to repudiate papal documents that supported European countries seeking to colonize other nations. He argues that papal bulls supporting the “Doctrine of Discovery” provided justification for “both political and personal violence against indigenous peoples.” Bishop Lucia called for “a public acknowledgment from the Holy Father of the harm these bulls have done to the indigenous population.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!