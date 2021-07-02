Catholic World News

US bishops support federal investigation of former residential schools for Native Americans

July 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland recently announced “a comprehensive review of the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies” for Native Americans, “with an emphasis on cemeteries or potential burial sites.”



“The recent discovery of 215 unmarked graves by Canada’s Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc First Nation at the Kamloops Indian Residential School prompted the Department to undertake this new initiative with the goal of shedding light on these past traumas,” the Department added in its announcement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

