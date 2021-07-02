Catholic World News

At least 11 Catholic churches vandalized in Calgary

July 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Calgary is located in Alberta (map), where a church recently went up in flames.



“The vandalism of Churches across Alberta is appalling,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney tweeted. Referring to vandalism at an African evangelical church, he wrote, “The congregation is made up entirely of new Canadians, many of whom came here as refugees fleeing countries where Churches are often vandalized & burned down.”

