Catholic World News

French bishops disappointed with new bioethics law

July 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The French Catholic bishops have expressed regret at the approval of new legislation on bioethics, pointing particularly to new approval for assisted human reproduction. Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the episcopal conference, said that the law represents “the victory of an ideological will,” and “a logic that makes the dignity of the human being a relative value.” He added that “the law may tell us what is legal, but cannot tell us what is good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!