North Carolina governor vetoes ban on abortion based on race, sex, Down syndrome

July 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC), a Presbyterian who has served as a deacon and elder in his church, said that the “bill is unconstitutional, and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented governmental intrusion.” The Human Life Nondiscrimination Act/No Eugenics passed the state house and state senate by 67-42 and 27-20 margins.

