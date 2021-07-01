Catholic World News

Favor the real economy, not the financial sector, Pope says in video message

July 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a Spanish-language video message to a meeting of the Asociación Cristiana de Dirigentes de Empresa (Christian Association of Business Executive); the meeting’s theme was “Towards a more humane capitalism.” The association was founded by Venerable Enrique Ernesto Shaw (1921-1962), an Argentine businessman.



The Pope also called on the business leaders to invest in the common good.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!