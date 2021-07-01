Catholic World News

USCCB awards $1.36M to Church in Africa

July 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The grants, funded by a special collection, will assist 56 projects.



“The young and growing Church in Africa is filled with an energetic spirit of discipleship,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin, CSSR, of Newark, chairman of the USCCB’s Subcommittee on the Church in Africa. “By addressing the urgent pastoral needs and strengthening the capacity of the Church in Africa, these projects help build on and channel that energy and show countless people the love and mercy of Jesus through the Catholic Church.”

