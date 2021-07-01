Indigenous leaders condemn recent vandalism of churches in Canada
July 01, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: “We, along with the Osoyoos Indian Band, who also lost their church (Oliver area) are in disbelief and anger over these occurrences, as these places of worship provided service to Members who sought comfort and solace in the church,” the Penticton Indian Band said following the burning of two churches on indigenous land.
Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band, who said that he “hates the Church with a passion,” also condemned the fires. “I wouldn’t call it suspicious. I’d call it what it is: It’s a criminal act; it’s vandalism; it’s arson.”
