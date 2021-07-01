Catholic World News

On eve of day of reflection and prayer, Pope calls for prayers for Lebanon

July 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the day of reflection and prayer for Lebanon that takes place on July 1, Pope Francis said, “Together with the heads of all the churches present in the Land of the Cedars, we will let ourselves be inspired by the Word of the Scripture that says: ‘The Lord has plans for peace’ (Jer 29:11).”



The Pope continued, “I invite you all to join spiritually with us, praying that Lebanon may recover from the serious crisis it is going through and show the world once again its face of peace and hope.”

