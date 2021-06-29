Catholic World News

Benedict XVI celebrates 70th anniversary of ordination: greeting from Pope Francis

June 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a warm congratulatory message to his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who celebrated the 70th anniversary of his priestly ordination on June 29. “Thank you, Benedict, dear father and brother,” Pope Francis said. “Thank you for your credible witness.” He remarked that the former Pontiff is now “the Vatican’s contemplative one, who is spending his life praying for the Church and for the Diocese of Rome, of which he is emeritus bishop.”



Pope Francis has frequently referred to his own position as Bishop of Rome, emphasizing that title rather than referring to himself—or in this case to his predecessor—as Roman Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

