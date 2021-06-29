Catholic World News

Bomb in Catholic church in Democratic Republic of Congo ‘seriously injures’ 2 parishioners

June 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A large-scale project is underway to Islamize or expel the indigenous populations,” said Bishop Melchisedec Sikuli Paluku of Butembo-Beni. “Anyone who has been kidnapped by these terrorist groups and managed to escape from them alive has told the same story. They were given the choice between death and converting to Islam.”

