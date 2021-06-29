Catholic World News

Be salt and ‘live the prophecy of human brotherhood,’ Pope tells Middle East’s Catholic Patriarchs

June 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed this letter to the Coptic, Maronite, Melkite, Syriac, Armenian, Chaldean, and Latin Patriarchs as they consecrated the Middle East to the Holy Family.

