Disgraced Polish archbishop elected mayor; 2 more bishops sanctioned by Vatican

June 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Slawoj Glodz, sanctioned by the Vatican in March, retired to his hometown of 2,600 and has been elected mayor.



In addition, two retired bishops have been sanctioned under the provisions of Pope Francis’s 2019 motu proprio Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World].

