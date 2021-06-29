Catholic World News
‘Sanctions are inhumane and the population is starving’: Aleppo priest discusses plight of Syrians
June 29, 2021
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: In the decade since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, the European Union, Obama administration, and Trump administration have imposed sanctions against the Syrian government.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 7:38 AM ET USA
One of the disgraceful foreign policies that Trump acquiesced to, not without counsel to the contrary.