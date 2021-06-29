Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez praises President Biden for donation of Covid vaccines to world’s poorest countries

June 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “As world leaders work together to help bring an end to this pandemic, we are grateful for President Biden’s leadership to aid the poor and vulnerable around the world who remain most at-risk,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles (president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Bishop David Malloy of Rockford, IL (chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on International Justice and Peace).



The White House announced the donation of 500 million vaccines to 92 nations over the next year.

