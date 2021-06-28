Catholic World News

US Secretary of State meets with Pontiff

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 28 with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, who this week has scheduled a series of meetings with European leaders. A brief Vatican statement released after the 40-minute meeting said little about the topics discussed, other than to say that the Pope had recalled with pleasure his 2015 visit to the US.

