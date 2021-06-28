Catholic World News

Americans, including Catholics, continue to have favorable views of Pope Francis

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 63% of American adults, and 82% of Catholics, have a favorable view of Pope Francis—up from 51% and 72% in late 2018, in the wake of the McCarrick scandal.

