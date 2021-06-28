Catholic World News

2 more Catholic churches burned down on indigenous land in British Columbia

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “These churches represent place of worship for community members as well as gathering spaces for many for various celebrations and times of loss,” the Similkameen Indian Bands said in a statement. “It will be felt deeply for those that sought comfort and solace in the Church.”



Following the burning of the churches, a statue of St. John Paul II was vandalized in Edmonton. Earlier in June, two other churches were burned to the ground in British Columbia.

